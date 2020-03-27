Santa Barbara surgeon talks about his experience as COVID-19 patient

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A Santa Barbara plastic surgeon talks about his experience as a COVID-19 patient and how it had affected him and his family.

Dr. Wesley Schooler is a plastic surgeon in Santa Barbara.

Dr. Schooler has been tracking COVID-19 since early February through information from his overseas colleagues.

Schooler took precaution and started to implement screening in his office along with contact precaution.

He continued to travel for business during that time but used safety measures like washing hands, using hand sanitizer and keeping away from communal objects to prevent any contraction of the virus.

Schooler traveled to Vail and Beaver Creek from March 3 to 7 for a ski trip with friends and returned back to Los Angeles for a Medical seminar from the 7th to 8th.

On March 12, Schooler began feeling sudden nausea, chills and discomfort while in surgery.

Though feeling those symptoms, Schooler continued to see patients but to take precaution, he work masks and gloves while seeing patients.

Later that day he was told that a staff member and people in the adjacent clinic were sick with flu symptoms and they had been tested. He then sent a throat swab due to his continued symptoms of discomfort. He says it took six days receive back his results.

That weekend he then developed more discomfort symptoms and diarrhea but assumed it was contracted from his son who had a stomach virus.

On March 16 he shut down his practice. Later that day, he found out one of his staff member's family member who flew back to the Midwest after visiting tested positive for COVID-19.

By the next week, Schooler, another doctor and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Schooler says he lost five pounds in one week but did not have a fever or cough. He had diarrhea, sever body discomfort and body chills for eight days.

Unfortunately, his family contracted COVID-19 as well. Their symptoms were a cough, dizziness, short of breath and a low grade fever.

His wife and kids were tested, she was confirmed with COVID-19 while their son had a milder case.

Schooler responsibly contacted public health and called his patients about his diagnosis.

Schooler and his family were placed on quarantine by the Public Health Department.

The Health Department made him and his family sign paperwork to stay in and be in quarantine.

Schooler gave a list of "take home points" in order to inform the public about his knowledge on COVID-19:

Covid-19 is not as lethal as SARS, H1N1, MERS but it is insidiously extremely contagious. Everyone will get it.

Symptoms are variable. 80 percent will have vague mild symptoms like malaise, headache, nausea. Fever is only present in 40 to 60 percent. Stomach virus symptoms occur in 30 to 40 percent. “Flu symptoms” at this time should warrant a high suspicion of COVID-19 and quarantine. Fatigue and malaise seem very common.

This is not the flu or a cold. Dry nonproductive coughs are common. Loss of taste/smell seems to be a common symptom, both early and late.

Testing is very slow and needs to be improved to get a handle on the pandemic. Testing is only 70 percent sensitive, so clinical suspicion should supersede a negative test.

Severe manifestations of respiratory failure, cytokines storm and ARDS occur in less that 5 percent, seem to progress rapidly and might only be averted with early intervention. This can occur at any age.

Healthcare workers are at extreme risk of contracting COVID-19 and must be protected at all costs including frequent testing, adequate PPE, and early use of trial medication for confirmed or suspected cases.

Airborne and contact spread seem impossible to prevent and everything in public is contaminated (glass, plastic, metal, cardboard).

With a relaxation of strict social distancing in less than 3 months, this could overwhelm even the US health system.

While ships were the vector for worldwide spread of the Spanish Flu 100 years ago, airline travel appears to be the culprit for rapid spread of COVID-19.

Social medial has been a great worldwide resource for clinicians to rapidly compare notes and learn about this disease.

Schooler says he still does not know how he exactly contracted the virus.

Schooler said, "Without social distancing, the U.S. could experience the breakdown of regional and national healthcare networks and a much worse impact on human life and the economy for years to come."

March 27 is the ending date of the Schooler's quarantine period.