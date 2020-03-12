Santa Barbara International Orchid Show canceled due to coronavirus

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara International Orchid Show has been canceled out of an abundance of caution due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The international show brings people from across the globe to Santa Barbara and has been happening for 75 years.

On Thursday, the show's Board of Directors unanimously voted to cancel the 2020 show.

On Wednesday, Gov. Newsom recommended all events and gatherings with 250 or more people to be postponed or canceled.

Organizers of the Orchid Show say all pre-purchased tickets will be refunded.