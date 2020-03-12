Gov. Newsom: Gatherings of 250+ should be postponed or canceled

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Ca. - Governor Gavin Newsom announced late Wednesday night that state public health officials updated their policy to protect the public from the spread of COVID-19.

They recommend that any non-essential gatherings of 250 or more people should be postponed or canceled across the state until at least the end of March.

Officials suggest that smaller events can be held as planned as only if organizers implement social distancing of six feet per person. If anyone in the group is considered at higher risk of contracting Coronavirus the group should be limited to no more than 10 people while still following the social distancing guidelines.

"Changing our actions for a short period of time will save the life of one or more people you know," said Governor Newsom. "That's the choice before us. Each of us has extraordinary power to slow the spread of this disease. Not holding that concert or community event can have cascading effects - saving dozens of lives and preserving critical health care resources that your family may need a month from now. The people in our lives who are most at risk - seniors an those with underlying health conditions are depending on all of us to make the right choice."