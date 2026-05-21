Michael Steele and juvenile charged in connection with Templeton Feed & Grain fire on Independence Day last year

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Two people have been charged in connection with the July 4, 2025, fire that destroyed Templeton Feed and Grain which was sparked by illegal fireworks.

One of the defendants, Michael Joseph Steele of Morro Bay, is facing six counts connected to helping the other defendant, a 16-year-old boy, in finding, buying and transporting the illegal fireworks that caused the fire on Independence Day of 2025 stated the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office in a press release Thursday.

"The Templeton Feed & Grain is a historic institution and a beloved part of our community's identity, agricultural heritage, and local economy," shared District Attorney Dan Dow. "Since 1946 this business has served the ranching, farming, and agricultural community of San Luis Obispo County for nearly eight decades — through three generations of the Jermin family. The Jermin family has been a cornerstone of our region's agricultural industry and has served this community with pride for generations. The loss of this working granary which became an iconic landmark is felt not only by the Jermin family, but by every resident, rancher, farmer, and neighbor who has walked through those doors over the past 79 years."

Specifically, Steele is facing the following charges:

PC 273a(a)–Felony Child Endangerment

PC 18720–Felony Possession of Ingredients to Make a Destructive Device of Explosive

PC 182(a)(1)–Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime

H&S 12700(b)(1)–Misdemeanor Possession of Unaltered Dangerous Fireworks with a Gross Weight of Less Than 25 Pounds

H&S 12677–Misdemeanor Possession of Dangerous Fireworks

H&S 12671– Misdemeanor Possession and Storage of Unregistered Fireworks

According to the complaint filed in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, Steele is alleged to have taken multiple overt steps including traveling with the juvenile to Bakersfield to buy the illegal fireworks and posting about the fireworks on social media.

Steele filed a $200,000 bail bond with the County Superior Court on Thursday and is next due in court for an arraignment on his charges on June 4 of this year shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The San Luis Obispo County teen is also facing multiple charges via a Juvenile Wardship Petition filed by the local prosecutor's office including arson, possession of unaltered dangerous fireworks, possession of ingredients to make an explosive device, and conspiracy to commit a crime detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

He is scheduled to appear at the Juvenile Services Center on Kansas Avenue on June 4 noted the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with more information about the Templeton Feed & Grain fire is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-549-7867 or online here where they can provide information anonymously.

"The illegal use of explosive devices and fireworks puts lives at risk, destroys irreplaceable property, and tears at the fabric of our communities," District Attorney Dow stated in a press release Thursday. "The Templeton Feed & Grain fire is a powerful and painful example of the real and lasting harm that results from this type of reckless and unlawful behavior. Every person who participates in obtaining, possessing, transporting, or using illegal explosives or fireworks will be held accountable."