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San Luis Obispo County

Fire teams on the scene of 40-acre vegetation fire in eastern San Luis Obispo County Thursday

McKittrick Summit North Camera on May 21, 2026.
Image courtesy of the ALERTCalifornia camera system
McKittrick Summit North Camera on May 21, 2026.
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today at 5:40 pm
Published 5:08 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews are responding to a 40-acre vegetation fire near the intersection of Gypsum Trail and Black Bear Road east of Simmler and north of the Carrizo Plain National Monument Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, flames are approaching a nearby solar array, but have not impacted the system at this point in the response.

Image courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Fire teams were initially called to the scene of a 12-acre fire around 4:48 p.m. Thursday noted the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article when it is received.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

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Andrew Gillies

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