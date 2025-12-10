Nipomo Will Increase Water Rates Despite Community Protest

NIPOMO, Calif. (KEYT) - A public hearing took place in Nipomo for arguments against significant increases to water rates.

Nearly 500 protests were logged in writing and oral public comment combined at Wednesday’s hearing.

The Nipomo Community Services District Water Enterprise says maintenance and improvement of the city’s water system grows in cost over time.

Repairs, upkeep, and technological updates are listed alongside inflation as reasons for the increases in residents’ bills.

Locals addressed the board saying the 40% rate increases are an unreasonable burden on their already-strained budgets.

They also criticized a lack of transparency to the community they represent.

Community leaders say under state law the tallied protests must total 50% of the population plus one to constitute a majority protest, which would forbid the city from moving forward with the rate increase.

With a total of over 2,000 needed for a majority populace protest, the 500 did not meet the criteria.

The rate increase plan was voted in with a 3-to-2 vote.

