Nipomo Residents Facing ‘Hard Hit’ to Water Bill Under Proposed Rate Increases

NIPOMO, Calif. (KEYT) – Thousands of households in Nipomo are facing a significant increase to their water bill over the next few years.

Nipomo Community Services District (NCSD), which provides water and wastewater services to just under 14,000 people within the Nipomo area, is considering a series of water rate adjustments that would begin early next year.

On Wednesday, NSCD board members made a series of approvals, including voting for a 2025 Water Rate Study and rate adoption schedule, authorizing a notice for a rate hearing, scheduling a public hearing and deadline for submission of written objections to consider proposed water rates.

The Water Rate Study was conducted by the firm Tucker & Associates to help guide the district in their planning to increase revenue in order offset future costs.

Under the proposals, customers would see their monthly bill increase between 13.6% to 8.1% depending on usage.

For the average single-family household, the projected monthly increase is 9.3%

NCSD indicated under current rates, there will be insufficient funding for a scheduled increase in water delivery from Santa Maria, as well as planned capital improvements.

During Wednesday's meeting, NCSD General Manager described the increases as a "hard hit" to customers, but necessary to help the district avoid depleting its reserve funds.

With the approvals, the NCSD will hold a public hearing on Dec. 10, 2025 to vote on the proposed rate adjustments.

Should the rate increases earn approval, it would go into effect on Feb. 1, 2026 and increase each year on same date in 2027 and 2028.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.