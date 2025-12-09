Righetti Community Park contract approved and set to break ground in Spring of next year

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – The City of San Luis Obispo announced it has approved a construction contract for Righetti Community Park.

On Dec. 2, the City Council approved the $13.6 million contract to Brough Construction Inc. and the project is expected to break ground in Spring of next year.

Features of the future park include a new playground, natural turf recreation fields in the first phase and pickleball courts and a bike pump track in later construction phases.

"This is one of the largest park projects in over 20 years and a significant investment in our City’s future," shared Greg Avakian, Parks & Recreation Director. "Righetti Community Park will be a vibrant, inclusive space where people of all ages can come together, stay active, and enjoy the beauty of San Luis Obispo."

For more information from the City of San Luis Obispo about all current park projects, visit here.