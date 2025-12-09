Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Nipomo High put on brief lockdown after “school shooter” was heard on the intercom Tuesday

today at 12:58 pm
Published 1:13 pm

NIPOMO, Calif. (KEYT) – Nipomo High was placed on a short secure-in-place protocol after a student was heard over the intercom stating, "school shooter" Tuesday.

"There is no danger to staff or students at this time," shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office in a statement to Your News Channel. "The investigation is ongoing, but at this time all indications are that the threat was not malicious and may have been the result of a prank."

According to the Lucia Mar Unified School District, Nipomo High School was immediately placed into the lockdown as law enforcement responded to the scene.

"The classroom where the call originated was quickly identified. Following a brief investigation, the student involved was identified," read a statement from the school district Tuesday shared with Your News Channel.

Central Coast New Tech High was also included in Tuesday's secure-in-place protocol noted the Lucia Mar Unified School District.

Your News Channel has reached out to both the Lucia Mar Unified School District and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office for more information and their respective responses will be added to this article when they are received.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

