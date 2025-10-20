Deputies find firearms, narcotics and explosive device at Arroyo Grande traffic stop

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. (KEYT) – San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a 64-year-old Arroyo Grande man at a traffic stop after finding firearms, narcotics and an explosive device Friday.

SLOCSO deputies stopped the man's car around 3:00 a.m. Friday at the 600 block of Mesa View Drive and found drug paraphernalia, narcotics and a firearm in the car.

SLOCSO deputies then obtained a search warrant at the 600 block of Ralcoa Way in Arroyo Grande where they found more firearms, more narcotics and an explosive device.

SLOCSO Bomb Task Force deputies then safely removed and disposed of the explosive device on-site.

SLOCSO deputies seized 6.3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, the explosive device and three guns before taking the 64-year-old Arroyo Grande man into custody.

The 64-year-old now faces the following charges: