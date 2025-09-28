San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office arrest Santa Maria man for firing gunshots

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 24-year-old Santa Maria man for firing gunshots just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

SLOCSO deputies located the suspect's car near the 400 block of Indian Knob Road and found both a gun and shell casings after the detained 24-year-old didn't cooperate.

SLOCSO deputies then booked and arrested the 24-year-old for resisting or delaying a peace officer, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

SLOCSO deputies secured the area and reported no injuries from the incident nor any threat to public safety.

The case remains under investigation, according to the SLOCSO.