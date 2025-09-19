San Luis Obispo County Airport to close Monday through Wednesday for taxiway improvements

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – The San Luis Obispo County Airport will temporarily close to all air traffic Monday, Sep. 22 to reconfigure the airport's taxiway.

The 55-hour closure will begin at 7 a.m. Monday morning and end at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sep. 24 shared the San Luis Obispo County Airport in a press release Friday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Airport, the project will focus on geometry improvements to the primary taxiway and reconfiguration of taxiway intersections.

"Taxiways are the arteries of an airport, guiding every aircraft to and from the runway," explained Courtney Johnson, Director of Airport for the County of San Luis Obispo. "These improvements will streamline operations and allow us to serve passengers and partners with greater efficiency. We appreciate the cooperation of our community and stakeholders as we complete this essential work."

The $16.5 million investment into the long-term operations at the regional airport were funded through the a Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program grant and matching contributions from the airport itself shared the San Luis Obispo County Airport.

The federal funds will partially cover plans to rehabilitate 6,101 feet of Taxiway A to improve its structural integrity and limit debris explained the grant funding proposal when it was announced alongside grants for 17 other California airports in July of this year.

"Airports are critical infrastructure for our regional economy, connecting businesses, visitors, and residents to opportunities across the state and the nation," said San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg. "By making these important investments in the airfield, we are not only enhancing aviation safety but also ensuring that the Central Coast remains competitive and accessible for years to come."