San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara airports receive federal improvement grants

WASHINGTON D.C. – On Friday, California's Senators shared that the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport has received $8,712,650 through the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program.

The federal funds will partially cover plans to rehabilitate 6,101 feet of Taxiway A to improve its structural integrity and limit debris explained the grant funding proposal.

The Santa Barbara Municipal Airport was also awarded $226,650 to conduct an initial pavement study and develop a new pavement management plan.

According to Senator Padilla's Office, both airports join 16 other California airports receiving a combined $81.3 million in grant funding through the program.

"Californians and the millions of people who visit our state each year deserve a safe and easy airport travel experience," explained Senator Padilla. "That starts with modernizing and rehabilitating outdated airport infrastructure. These critical investments will not just make travel smoother for passengers, but will reduce noise pollution in neighboring communities."

A full list of California airports receiving Airport Improvement Program grants for the latest grant cycle can be found here.