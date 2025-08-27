Skip to Content
AI-powered investigative tool created at Cal Poly nabs Emmy Award for Political Reporting

From left: Andrew Chen, contractor for CalMatters; Thomas Gerrity, engineering manager for Digital Democracy at CalMatters; Ryan Sabalow, CalMatters reporter; Dave Lesher, co-founder and former editor-in-chief of CalMatters, now director of Digital Democracy; Chris Lupo, director of the Noyce School and former chair of the Computer Science and Software Engineering Department (CSSE); Kim Bisheff, Cal Poly journalism professor and consultant on Digital Democracy; Foaad Khosmood, CSSE professor and research director of the Institute for Advanced Technology and Public Policy (IATPP); former state senator Sam Blakeslee, founder and director of IATPP; Christine Robertson, former legislative staff member and senior advisor to the institute; Cameron Jones, senior lecturer in history and research collaborator with the institute; and Alexis Ramirez, software engineer for Digital Democracy at CalMatters.
Joe Johnston/Cal Poly University
By
today at 6:08 pm
Published 6:33 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cal Poly's Digital Democracy, an artificial intelligence reporting tool working with nonprofit newsroom CalMatters, was awarded an Emmy Award for political reporting.

The award was presented by the Northern California chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and recognized the AI-powered investigative reporting in, "Power is never having to say 'no.' How California Democrats kill bills without voting against them" coauthored by CBS correspondent Julie Watts and CalMatters reporter Ryan Sabalow.

The piece examined how state legislators operating under the umbrella of a supermajority avoid directly voting down legislation and instead merely decline to cast a vote, allowing bills to die during a legislative session without a decision being made.

Digital Democracy was created at Cal Poly's Institute for Advanced Technology and Public Policy and was relaunched with new AI tools last year.

"I'm humbled and excited to see this recognition and thrilled by the attention it brings to our students and to the future of Digital Democracy," beamed Foaad Khosmood, a Cal Poly computer science professor and research director at the Institute for Advanced Technology and Public Policy. "I never expected to put 'Emmy' on my resume."

Cal Poly Professor Foaad Khosmood. Image courtesy of Joe Johnston/University Photographer/Cal Poly

The Cal Poly creation isn't stopping at investigative journalism in the golden state.

"In May I presented in Baltimore, and we’ve heard from states that want to build the same kind of system," said Thomas Gerrity, a graduate of Cal Poly's computer science master’s program and engineering manager for Digital Democracy. "It brings transparency by making it possible to pick out a quote from a hearing without interns combing through hours of video."

According to Cal Poly, Digital Democracy will expand to Hawaii in a partnership with nonprofit newsroom Honolulu Civil Beat and the team behind the tool intend to launch a newsletter summarizing weekly legislative activity by district.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

