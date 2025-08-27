AI-powered investigative tool created at Cal Poly nabs Emmy Award for Political Reporting

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cal Poly's Digital Democracy, an artificial intelligence reporting tool working with nonprofit newsroom CalMatters, was awarded an Emmy Award for political reporting.

The award was presented by the Northern California chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and recognized the AI-powered investigative reporting in, "Power is never having to say 'no.' How California Democrats kill bills without voting against them" coauthored by CBS correspondent Julie Watts and CalMatters reporter Ryan Sabalow.

The piece examined how state legislators operating under the umbrella of a supermajority avoid directly voting down legislation and instead merely decline to cast a vote, allowing bills to die during a legislative session without a decision being made.

Digital Democracy was created at Cal Poly's Institute for Advanced Technology and Public Policy and was relaunched with new AI tools last year.

"I'm humbled and excited to see this recognition and thrilled by the attention it brings to our students and to the future of Digital Democracy," beamed Foaad Khosmood, a Cal Poly computer science professor and research director at the Institute for Advanced Technology and Public Policy. "I never expected to put 'Emmy' on my resume."

Cal Poly Professor Foaad Khosmood. Image courtesy of Joe Johnston/University Photographer/Cal Poly

The Cal Poly creation isn't stopping at investigative journalism in the golden state.

"In May I presented in Baltimore, and we’ve heard from states that want to build the same kind of system," said Thomas Gerrity, a graduate of Cal Poly's computer science master’s program and engineering manager for Digital Democracy. "It brings transparency by making it possible to pick out a quote from a hearing without interns combing through hours of video."

According to Cal Poly, Digital Democracy will expand to Hawaii in a partnership with nonprofit newsroom Honolulu Civil Beat and the team behind the tool intend to launch a newsletter summarizing weekly legislative activity by district.