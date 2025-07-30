Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

David Hurley of Los Osos arrested for felony possession of child sexual abuse material

By
today at 4:26 pm
Published 4:47 pm

LOS OSOS, Calif. – David Augustine Hurley of Los Osos was arrested for felony possession of child sexual abuse material in excess of 600 images Wednesday.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, but detective do not believe there are local victims in connection with their investigation at this point noted the San Luis Obispo Police Department in a press release about the arrest Wednesday.

Following an investigation involving three separate cybertips from electronic service providers and over 600 reported files of child sexual abuse material, Detectives arrested the 28-year-old on Wednesday, July 30 at his work in Los Osos detailed the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

A search warrant was executed at Hurley's home in the 1000 block of Pismo Avenue where electronic devices were seized as part of the investigation noted the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Hurley was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges:

  • PC 311.11(a)(1)-Felony Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material
  • PC 311.11(c)(1)-Felony Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material In Excess of 600 Images
  • PC 311.2(b)-Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material

If you have more information about this investigation, you are asked to contact Detective Marques at 805-594-8060.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

