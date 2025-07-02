Chowchilla man shot and killed by deputies early Wednesday morning in Los Osos

LOS OSOS, Calif.- A 40-year-old Chowchilla man was shot and killed by deputies after allegedly showing a handgun when contacted by law enforcement in the area of the 2300 block of Fresno Street early Wednesday morning.

On July 1, around 11:55 p.m., deputies responded to a call from a woman who reported a man she knew with a history of violence was near her residence and she was worried for her safety stated a press release Wednesday from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Responding deputies arrived at the scene to speak with the woman and search the area for the man detailed the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, deputies located the man near the caller's residence and when they made contact, the man -later identified as a 40-year-old Chowchilla man- "presented a handgun" and both deputies opened fire with their service weapons in response.

The man was hit by the gunfire and fell to the ground and deputies broadcast over the radio that shots had been fired and backup and medical assistance was requested explained the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies rendered medical aid to the injured man and medics were cleared to enter the scene of the shooting around 12:15 p.m. shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene and there are no outstanding suspects or threats to the public in connection with the fatal shooting stated the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office shared that no deputies were injured during the incident.

The Sheriff's Detective Division is now investigating the incident and, in accordance with standard procedure, the involved deputies will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation noted the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.