Paso Robles father arrested after six-year-old son dies Saturday at Twin Cities Hospital from potential heat-related injuries

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A 27-year-old Paso Robles man was arrested for murder and willful harm to a child after his six-year-old son died from potentially heat-related injuries at Twin Cities Hospital Saturday.

On May 10, 2025, around 5:57 p.m., Paso Robles Police were notified by Sheriff's deputies about the death of a six-year-old boy at Templeton's Twin Cities Hospital stated Paso Robles Police Department in a press release Monday.

According to Paso Robles Police, an initial investigation shows that the boy was taken to the hospital by his father, a 27-year-old Paso Robles man, and it is suspected that the six-year-old sustained heat-related life-threatening injuries while inside of a vehicle.

Detectives believe that the father may have been parked at the Paso Robles Inn parking lot for several hours before the incident added the Paso Robles Police Department.

The 27-year-old was arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail for murder and willful harm/injury to a child likely to produce great bodily injury and he remains in custody without bail shared the Paso Robles Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information -especially if they were in the Paso Robles Inn parking lot on May 10 until 3:40 p.m.- is asked to contact Paso Robles Police Department at 805-227-7455 or you can report your information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-549-7867.