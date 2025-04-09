Arroyo Grande Chief of Police Michael Martinez to retire effective May 30 and Commander David Culver named Interim Chief of Police

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Arroyo Grande Police Chief Michael Martinez will officially retire after a 22-year career in law enforcement on May 30, 2025.

According to the City of Arroyo Grande, Commander David Culver has been appointed Interim Chief of Police effective May 31 and he will serve in that position until the City completes the recruitment process for a new Chief of Police.

Chief Martinez joined the Arroyo Grande Police Department in 2005 after serving for three years with the Grover Beach Police Department and during his career served as a Police Officer, Sergeant, and Commander until accepting the position of Chief of Police in 2020 shared the City of Arroyo Grande in a press release about the announcement Tuesday.

Chief Martinez also worked multiple specialized assignments including Motorcycle Traffic Officer, Field Training Officer, School Resource Officer, Detective Sergeant, and member of the San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT Team added the City of Arroyo Grande.

The City of Arroyo Grande made special note that during Chief Martinez's tenure as the top cop, "he led significant organizational change, strengthened community relations, and embraced the integration of progressive technology and best practices – all while 'Ensuring Quality of Life'."

"The greatest part about being the Police Chief has been watching the development and accomplishments of the members of the Department," shared Chief Martinez. "I am inspired by the men and women of the Arroyo Grande Police Department, who exemplify the very best in law enforcement. It has been a privilege to lead them as Chief of Police for the past five years."

Outside of his service in law enforcement, Chief Martinez is a board member of the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition, Transitions Mental Health Association, and the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation.

"The City appreciates Chief Martinez’s service to the community over the past 22 years," said Arroyo Grande City Manager Matthew Downing. "He has been an instrumental member of the City’s executive team and has provided invaluable leadership to the Arroyo Grande Police Department. Chief Martinez has been influential in helping ensure that the City's law enforcement agency is a leader in the community and carries out the highest standards of performance. We are grateful for Chief Martinez's dedication to the City, its residents, and visitors. We wish him well in his retirement."

Commander Culver has a 17-year career in law enforcement and has served as a Commander in the Arroyo Grande Police Department for the past three years shared the City of Arroyo Grande when announcing his appointment as Interim Chief of Police.

He joined the Arroyo Grande Police Department in 2019 after serving in the Santa Maria Police Department and has served as a Field Training Officer, Patrol Sergeant/Watch Commander, San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT Assistant Tactical Commander, Support Division Commander, and Patrol Division Commander detailed the City of Arroyo Grande.

Additionally, Commander Culver has served as a member of the Santa Maria SWAT Team as a Special Victims Detective and Community Service Officer as well as a Firearms Instructor.

He has been serving as an Academy Instructor for the Allen Hancock College Law Enforcement Program since 2019 and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice.

"Commander Culver’s qualifications and proven commitment to public service and the City of Arroyo

Grande make him the ideal individual to serve as Interim Chief of Police," explained Arroyo Grande City Manager Matthew Downing.