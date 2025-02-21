Pier at Hearst Memorial State Beach reopens to the public Friday after $3.6 million repair project

SAN SIMEON, Calif. – After five months and a $3.6 million repair project, the pier at Hearst Beach will reopen to the public on Friday, Feb. 21.

According to the California Department of Parks and Recreation, the project was awarded to Goleta-based Cushman Contracting Corporation and repairs included:

Replaced missing or damaged pier piles with fiberglass-reinforced polymer pipe piles

Installed new deck boards, curbs, and handrails

Replaced missing or damaged bracing, pile caps, and stringers

Installed a new waterline with wharf hydrants directly on the pier

"I am pleased that this very popular landmark has been repaired ahead of schedule and will reopen to the public this Friday, just before our busy spring break travel season gets underway," beamed San Luis Obispo Coast District Superintendent for the California Department of Parks and Recreation Dan Falat.

For more information about William Randolph Hearst Memorial State Beach, click here and for more information about nearby Hearst Castle, visit here.