Pablo Reyna-Esparza sentenced 50 years to life for felony sexual abuse of multiple children

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Monday, Pablo Reyna-Esparza was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for the sexual abuse of multiple children attending an unlicensed in-home daycare run by his wife.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Reyna-Esparza, 80, will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

On July 17, 2024, Reyna-Esparza pleaded guilty to two felony counts of committing lewd acts on a child under the age of 14 and admitted to the special allegations that his crimes were against multiple children under the age of 14 which subjected him to the sentence of 50 years to life detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office in a press release Monday.

He was initially charged with 22 counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14 his original charging document showed.

Reyna-Esparza committed his crimes in San Luis Obispo between 2016 and 2018 at the unlicensed in-home daycare run by his wife at their shared residence explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The youngest survivors were between the ages of five and 11 when Reyna-Esparza committed his crimes stated the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Reyna-Esparza was arrested crossing the border from Mexico back into California in May of 2023.

"We are very proud of these young survivors for their remarkable courage in reporting these horrible crimes which enabled us to bring ReynaEsparza to justice," said District Attorney Dan Dow. "This substantial prison sentence for an 80-year-old sexual predator should ensure he will never victimize another child."

The District Attorney's Office encourages parents looking for childcare to verify the credentials and licensing of potential caregivers using the California Department of Social Services Community Care Licensing Division's licensed childcare database.