PASO ROBLES, Calif. – CAL Fire SLO crews and a specialized horse rescue team helped save a small horse that fell into a ravine in Paso Robles Sunday afternoon.

The initial call came in at 11:59 a.m. at the 11000 block of Chimney Rd. in Paso Robles as emergency personnel helped save the animal after an hour.

No other animals or people were hurt in the rescue and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.