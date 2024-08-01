Deputies arrest 63-year-old for felony evasion and destruction of property in Los Osos

LOS OSOS, Calif. – Deputies arrested a 63-year-old man around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday after he drove through a gate to evade officers, fleeing toward Sandspit Beach, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it received a report of a suspicious vehicle that was in a parking lot off Los Osos Valley Road in Los Osos. The report described this vehicle as the front portion or "cab" of a military style tractor-trailer.

Upon deputies' arrival, officials said the driver of the vehicle fled to Montana de Oro State Park, breaking through a gate, and ending up in the Sandspit Beach area.

With the assistance of multiple local law enforcement agencies, deputies were able to set up a perimeter around the truck and attempted to make contact with the suspect, but he refused commands to leave the truck.

Then, the Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail (SED) arrived on scene, but again, the suspect refused to leave the truck. Only after the SED team introduced tear gas into the truck around 7:45 p.m., the 63-year-old got out and was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office said no further information is available at this time.