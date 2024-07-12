Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Two men suspected in Nipomo grand theft avocado

Published 10:15 pm

NIPOMO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office helped arrest two men who stole 500 pounds of avocados from a rural Nipomo ranch July 11.

The fruit was worth between $3,000-$5,000 and thefts of avocados continue to be an issue at the ranch according to the SLOCSO.

Both Santa Maria men, a 38-year-old and a 40-year-old, were arrested and booked into the County Jail for felony grand theft while the 38-year-old faced added drug possession charges, detailed the SLOCSO.

Victims of similar agricultural crimes are encouraged to phone the Sheriff's Office.

