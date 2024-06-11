Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Arroyo Grande Police arrest man for stolen vehicle at 1100 block of West Branch St. Tuesday

Published 10:22 pm

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Officers from the Arroyo Grande Police Department (AGPD) arrested a 53-year-old man for stealing a vehicle on Tuesday around 12:13 p.m. at the 1100 block of West Branch St.

Patrol officers responded to calls and found the suspect in a Tesla later determined to be stolen from a dealership while he also displayed signs of alcohol intoxication, according to the AGPD.

AGPD officers arrested the Pleasanton resident without incident after he refused to exit the vehicle previously after they contacted the dealership to unlock the car remotely, detailed the AGPD.

The man was later booked on the following charges, explained the AGPD:

  • 10851(a) CVC- Vehicle Theft
  • 148(a)(1) PC- Resisting, Delaying, or Obstructing Officer
  • 647(f) PC- Public Intoxication
Caleb Nguyen

