Laura Lee Millar found guilty of felony hit and run, felony DUI after hitting Police officer in February

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Monday that a jury has found Laura Lee Millar guilty of three counts including felony hit and run causing injury, felony driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and felony driving with a blood alcohol level exceeding .08% causing injury.

The jury also found that Millar personally inflicted great bodily injury on the Arroyo Grande Police Officer she struck with her car, but Millar was found not guilty on the charge of assault on a peace officer state San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

During the one-week trial, jurors heard evidence about an incident on Feb. 23, 2023, where Arroyo Grande Police Department officers were dispatched to Courtland Street and Grand Avenue for an argument between two people, one of whom was Millar detail San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Millar attempted to flee the scene in her car as officers arrived and, as an officer attempted to stop Millar's car by shining a flashlight through her front windshield, she struck the officer and continued to flee the scene.

That officer reported significant injuries from the vehicle impact state San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Around 30 minutes later, a California Highway Patrol officer saw Milar heading southbound on Highway 101 in Buellton at speeds up to 100 miles per hour detail San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Millar faces a maximum sentence of six years, eight months in state prison at her sentencing hearing currently scheduled for Feb. 29, 2024 relay San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.