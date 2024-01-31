Cole Corrigan sentenced to 364 days for illegally recording patrons in his gym’s bathroom

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Thursday that Cole Charles Corrigan has been sentenced to 364 days in jail after his conviction for illegally filming patrons in the restroom of his gym.

Corrigan pled guilty to two counts of illegally recording patrons at his now-closed CCC Fitness in November of last year state San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Police recommended additional charges after serving a warrant at his residence in Morro Bay and processing 'electronic recording devices' found there relayed San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, during his guilty plea to illegally possessing a handgun as a felon, Corrigan admitted to a 2007 felony conviction for possessing narcotics for sale.

Corrigan is also subject to two years of formal probation which includes the condition that he subject himself to searches of his person, property, and electronic devices explain San Luis Obispo county District Attorney's Office.

Additionally, Corrigan is required to undergo sex offender counseling and is subject to periodic drug and polygraph testing detail San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.