Student voters intend to make an impact

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) Some University of California, Santa Barbara students aren't waiting until Election Day to vote.

"I think it is so important, we are in college and I think that a lot of people don't realize how big an impact we can make," said UCSB Student Ava Edwards.

Edwards and other students dropped their ballots into the official Ballot Drop Box installed by the UCSB Student Resource Building on Monday.

A similar drop box is located at off Cliff Drive at Santa Barbara City College near the West Campus parking lot.

SBCC student Kobe Laurent said he just noticed the drop box while walking on campus.

"I believe it is convenient, I think that is great for students to vote like that," said Laurent.

Students preparing to graduate this month at UCSB are making time to vote, too.

Hunter Miller is a member of the Class of 2026 who dropped his ballot in the campus box on Monday.

"Politics is a crazy field right now, so the youth really do matter, we are seeing that with the rise in Gen Z voters in local activism and so that is a really important thing," said Miller.

Miller said he would like to see Isla Vista become a city someday, but that is not yet on the ballot.

Election workers spent the day setting up an in person polling place inside the Isla Vista Community Center.

They will be welcoming voters from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day this Tuesday.

Workers will be on hand to answer questions and help with provisional ballots.

Campaigns are courting student voters.

They could make a difference in the race for 2nd District Supervisor that will be decided on Election Day.

The top two vote-getters in a number of other Open Primary races will end up on the General Election Ballot on the first Tuesday in November.

In addition to local, Congressional and Gubernatorial races, young voters said they care about cost of the cost of living issues such as housing and health care.

"I think it is really important for the youth to vote because we are the next generation," said UCSB student Angela Williamson.

Your New Channel will have more on the youth vote tonight on the news.