Police recommend additional charge of illegal filming against San Luis Obispo gym owner

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – An additional charge has been recommended by the San Luis Obispo Police Department for the owner of CCC Fitness, Cole Corrigan, for allegedly recording customers in the restroom of his business.

According to San Luis Obispo Police Department, after a search warrant was executed at Corrigan's home in Morro Bay in September of this year, electronic recording devices were discovered and analyzed by law enforcement that showed two victims captured on a camera hidden in the bathroom of the gym.

An additional charge of a Misdemeanor for filming in an area where there is an expectation of privacy was then recommended on Friday by the San Luis Obispo Police Department to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The two victims identified from the cameras have been contacted by law enforcement and detectives are not seeking additional victims detail San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Corrigan is already facing charges of being a felon in possession of an unserialized gun stemming from the search of his home in September.