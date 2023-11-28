Cole Charles Corrigan pleads guilty to recording women in restroom at his SLO gym on Tuesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday that the former owner of CCC Fitness, Cole Charles Corrigan, pleaded guilty to two counts of illegally recording customers in the restroom as well as being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Corrigan faces 364 days in jail and formal probation explain San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Corrigan was the owner of CCC Fitness in San Luis Obispo when he video-recorded two different customers in the bathroom at his gym in August of 2023.

On Sep. 13, 2023, officers served a search warrant at Corrigan's residence where evidence of the recordings and a handgun were discovered and Corrigan was initially placed under arrest detail San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

In November, the San Luis Obispo Police Department recommended additional charges when the content of discovered recordings was processed.

Corrigan pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of filming in an area where there is an expectation of privacy and a felony count of being a felon in possession of a handgun following a 2007 felony conviction for possessing narcotics intended for sale explain San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office detail that Corrigan is currently scheduled for sentencing on December 19 of this year in Department 10 of San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.