San Luis Obispo man arrested for domestic violence and possession of child pornography

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A 25-year-old San Luis Obispo man was arrested for possession of child pornography discovered on his cell phone on Dec. 14 of this year.

On Saturday, Nov. 11,2023, San Luis Obispo Police Department arrived at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Osos Street for a call of domestic violence explain San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo Police Department, the 25-year-old man was determined to have been the primary aggressor in a felony domestic violence situation with a female inside his apartment and he was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail before being bailed out soon after.

After an initial investigation, officers discovered the man had recorded himself and the woman "engaged in sexual activity" using his cell phone and a search warrant was obtained to search for additional evidence detail San Luis Obispo Police Department.

A forensic examination of the cell phone revealed several hundred videos of child pornography and the San Luis Obispo man was arrested for possession of child pornography state San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo POlice Department, a subsequent search warrant executed at the 25-year-old's residence revealed additional electronic devices that were seized for further investigation.

The man is currently being held at San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $150,000.

The 25-year-old is currently being held on the following charges for both of his arrests: