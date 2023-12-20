5Cities Homeless Coalition opens South County Warming Center on Wednesday and Thursday nights

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The 5Cities Homeless Coalition announced it will open the South County Warming Center on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

5CHC provided the following press release:

Please do not arrive before 5:30 p.m. No entry after 8:00 p.m. The Center closes at 7:00 a.m. No Pets Please see Volunteer & Donation Opportunities below

Transportation Pick-Up Schedule Wednesday & Thursday Night:

Transportation Drop-Off ScheduleThursday & Friday Morning:

Families are Welcome

Guests will be screened for 290 offenses upon entry

Adults and children seeking a safe place to find shelter from the storm are invited to utilize the Warming Center. At the center, guests will be provided a safe dry place. In the evening, the warming center will provide a place to sleep and a hot meal. Sleeping cots and bedding are provided as available. Facility cannot accommodate pets.

The Center has an open door policy. Sobriety is not a condition for entry, however no drugs or alcohol are permitted on site. Once at the shelter, guests will not be permitted to re-enter if they choose to leave. Meals and services are provided for overnight guests only.

NOTIFY ME OF FUTURE OPENINGS

The Warming Center may be activated on future dates if there is a 50% or greater chance of rain or temperatures are predicted to be 38 degrees or below. This is a temporary location. Future openings may be at other locations.

How to receive future notifications: