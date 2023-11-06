Cal Poly students react to arson fire investigation

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- Two fires broke out near Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo last week. Cal Fire investigators determined both fires to be caused by arson.

The fire happened near Mustang Village.

Campus police are hoping to identify who is responsible.

Cal Poly issued a statement saying to report suspicious activities, persons, or vehicles to Cal Poly police.

Cal Poly students can send anonymous tips through the rave guardian safety app.

Cal Poly police is working with Cal Fire on the investigation.