Pismo Beach City Council to vote on new City Manager Tuesday￼

Pismo Beach, Calif. – The City of Pismo Beach's City Council has a vote scheduled to hire Jorge E. Garcia to serve as its City Manager.

Garcia’s employment agreement will be considered during the Tuesday, October 3, 2023, City Council meeting.

If approved, he will begin his new position immediately.

Garcia has served the City of Pismo Beach since 2018 as the Assistant City Manager, Management Services Director, and for the last four months as Interim City Manager.

Some of his major career accomplishments include completion of infrastructure improvements, approval of a $50 million public safety facility, strategic plan implementation, the successful coordination of legislative initiatives to secure state and federal funding and served as the city spokesman as Public Information Officer.

Including his tenure with the City of Pismo Beach, Garcia brings 15 years of municipal expertise. He previously served the California communities of Santa Ana, Fountain Valley, and Villa Park, in progressively responsible roles.

“I would like to thank the City Council for the opportunity to serve as City Manager. I am humbled and honored to lead an excellent staff to achieve the City Council’s goals,” said Garcia. “I am committed to making Pismo Beach the standard of excellence, innovation, and impact, as we continue the City’s positive trajectory.”