Vehicle and foot chase in Arroyo Grande Wednesday afternoon ends with one man arrested

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.– A 37-year-old man was arrested on charges of felony evading, parole violation, and charges related to shoplifting following a short vehicle and foot chase on Wednesday.

Around 3:13 p.m. Arroyo Grande Police Department details that officers were dispatched to a shoplifting call at the Mobil Gas Station on the 500 block of Traffic Way.

Responding officers located the male shoplifter near the 400 block of South Elm Street and, after attempting a traffic stop, a vehicle chase occured relay Arroyo Grande Police Department.

According to the Arroyo Grande Police Department, a citizen called about a black Chevy Camaro matching the description of the suspect vehicle parked in a driveway in the 600 block of Verde Place and also reported that the male driver of the vehicle had fled the scene on foot.

The suspect continued through multiple neighboring yards and pursuing officers used a drone to locate him hiding in a backyard on the 700 block of South Elm Street and took the man into custody detail Arroyo Grande Police Department.

The man was found to be on parole and was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail without further incident relay Arroyo Grande Police Department.