Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Vehicle and foot chase in Arroyo Grande Wednesday afternoon ends with one man arrested

Arroyo Grande Police Department
By
today at 4:49 pm
Published 6:08 pm

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.– A 37-year-old man was arrested on charges of felony evading, parole violation, and charges related to shoplifting following a short vehicle and foot chase on Wednesday.

Around 3:13 p.m. Arroyo Grande Police Department details that officers were dispatched to a shoplifting call at the Mobil Gas Station on the 500 block of Traffic Way.

Responding officers located the male shoplifter near the 400 block of South Elm Street and, after attempting a traffic stop, a vehicle chase occured relay Arroyo Grande Police Department.

According to the Arroyo Grande Police Department, a citizen called about a black Chevy Camaro matching the description of the suspect vehicle parked in a driveway in the 600 block of Verde Place and also reported that the male driver of the vehicle had fled the scene on foot.

The suspect continued through multiple neighboring yards and pursuing officers used a drone to locate him hiding in a backyard on the 700 block of South Elm Street and took the man into custody detail Arroyo Grande Police Department.

The man was found to be on parole and was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail without further incident relay Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
arroyo grande
Arroyo Grande Police Department
crime and courts
KEYT
san luis obispo county
shoplifting

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content