Governor appoints Tristan Lemon of Paso Robles Warden of Pleasant Valley State Prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Governor Gavin Newsom announced the appointment of Tristan Lemon of Paso Robles to the position of Warden of Pleasant Valley State Prison on Tuesday.

The position does not require Senate confirmation.

Lemon has served as Acting Warden at Pleasant Valley State Prison since 2022 and was Chief Deputy Warden at Salinas Valley State Prison from 2020 to 2022.

Prior to those positions, Lemon held several positions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Correctional Facility from 2013 to 2017 including Associate Warden and Captain.

Lemon also held multiple positions at the California Men's Colony from 2002 to 2013, including Correctional Lieutenant, Correctional Sergeant, and Correctional Officer.