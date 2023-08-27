Local non-profit organizations partner to fight world hunger at the Stone Soup Music Festival in Grover Beach

GROVER BEACH, Calif. -- The Pismo Beach and Grover Beach Rotary Club, partnered with the Clark Center and Rise Against Hunger to package 10,000 meals at The Stone Music Festival in Grover Beach.

Many festival goers enjoyed live music, food and shopping vendors but other volunteered their time.

The Rotary club's fundraised $4,500 and in just 80 minutes packaged 10,000 rice meals that will be shipped around the world.

Pismo Beach and Five Cities Rotary Club President Joel Conn said 43 children will be fedd for an entire year with this contribution.

"800 plus million people in the world suffer from chronic hunger. And so we're helping to try to address that issue," said Conn.

Grover Beach City Manager Matt Bronson was hands on at the operation. He helped back the finished meals.

“As a city manager and as a member of this community, it makes me feel very special. We care about each other in this community. We care about our world. We all will will come together and help support each other. This is what our community means to us," said Bronson.

Conn said they will continue this event annually to help fight world hunger.