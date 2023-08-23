Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Vehicle crash on Bonita School Road hospitalizes one woman with major injuries

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
today at 4:00 pm
Published 4:43 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident between a Semi-truck and a Chevy Outlander near Bonita School Road Wednesday afternoon. A woman was transported with major injuries via ambulance.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the woman was transported to Marian Medical Center.

CHP relayed that the semi-truck is blocking traffic and on-scene responders are awaiting a tow truck to move the damaged vehicle.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

