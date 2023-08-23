Vehicle crash on Bonita School Road hospitalizes one woman with major injuries

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident between a Semi-truck and a Chevy Outlander near Bonita School Road Wednesday afternoon. A woman was transported with major injuries via ambulance.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the woman was transported to Marian Medical Center.

CHP relayed that the semi-truck is blocking traffic and on-scene responders are awaiting a tow truck to move the damaged vehicle.