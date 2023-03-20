Owners of Precision Construction Services awarded California’s Small Business Persons of the Year

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The U. S. Small Business Administration has announced the owners of Precision Construction Services as California's 2023 Small Business Persons of the Year.

Jared Malapit, Erik Wright, and Karl Vaillancourt, the owners of the San Luis Obispo-based construction company, will be recognized for their award during the SBA's National Small Business Week event on Sunday, Apr. 30 and Monday, May 1 in Washington D. C.

Precision was founded in 2013 and in that time have been involved in multiple notable projects including: the West Coast's first rocket landing facility, a 3D printing lab for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and co-general contractor of the world's first hyperloop tunnel.

“The founders of Precision Construction are a great example of how SBA programs help small business owners start up, scale up and succeed,” said SBA Fresno District Director Dawn Golik. “Jared, Erik and Karl’s decision to obtain certification from the SBA’s 8a Business Development Program has given their company a significant competitive advantage in government contracting and helped the firm grow."

For more information about the National Small Business Week event, visit the SBA's website about the Apr. 30-May 1 event here.