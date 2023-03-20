Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 4:12 pm

Owners of Precision Construction Services awarded California’s Small Business Persons of the Year

Precision Construction Services

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The U. S. Small Business Administration has announced the owners of Precision Construction Services as California's 2023 Small Business Persons of the Year.

Jared Malapit, Erik Wright, and Karl Vaillancourt, the owners of the San Luis Obispo-based construction company, will be recognized for their award during the SBA's National Small Business Week event on Sunday, Apr. 30 and Monday, May 1 in Washington D. C.

Precision was founded in 2013 and in that time have been involved in multiple notable projects including: the West Coast's first rocket landing facility, a 3D printing lab for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and co-general contractor of the world's first hyperloop tunnel.

“The founders of Precision Construction are a great example of how SBA programs help small business owners start up, scale up and succeed,” said SBA Fresno District Director Dawn Golik.  “Jared, Erik and Karl’s decision to obtain certification from the SBA’s 8a Business Development Program has given their company a significant competitive advantage in government contracting and helped the firm grow."

For more information about the National Small Business Week event, visit the SBA's website about the Apr. 30-May 1 event here.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
8a Business Development Program
business
KEYT
National Small Business Week
Precision Construction Services
san luis obispo
U. S. Small Business Administration
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content