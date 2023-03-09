San Luis Obispo closes Marsh and Higuera St intersection ahead of storms

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – City officials are closing the intersection of Marsh and Higuera St. to traffic starting Thursday ahead of the incoming storms.

The city of San Luis Obispo said this closure will be in place around 3:00 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 9 and will include the Highway 101 on and off-ramps.

"Due to anticipated localized flooding," city officials said this intersection will be closed until further notice.

PC: City of San Luis Obispo

"The City of San Luis Obispo is working diligently to monitor the situation and take necessary steps to minimize the risk of flood damage," wrote city officials. "However, we urge residents and business owners to be prepared for the possibility of flooding and take necessary precautions to protect their property and ensure their safety."

City officials also noted that the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for the county until Mar. 11 at 4:00 a.m. and a Wind Advisory until Mar. 10 at 12:00 p.m.

"Excessive runoff may result in dangerous flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," said the city, "this includes the San Luis Obispo and Prefumo Creek."

SLO city officials also warned that extensive street flooding is likely, advising "DO NOT cross flooded roadways."

For your most up-to-date weather information and forecast, visit keyt.com/weather.