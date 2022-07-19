Kristin Smart murder trial delayed until Thursday

SALINAS, Calif. – The second day of the Kristin Smart murder trial in Monterey County has been unexpectedly delayed until Thursday due to health reasons.

The trial began with opening statements for both Paul Flores, who is accused of killing Smart after her disappearance in May 1996, and Ruben Flores, Paul's father who is being charged as an accessory to the crime, in a Salinas courtroom on Monday.

Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O'Keefe is presiding over the high-profile trial that is 26 years in the making.

Paul and his father were arrested 25 years after Smart's disappearance, in April 2021.

Evidence hearings for the case first began in San Luis Obispo County in August 2021, but the case was moved to Monterey County in March after Flores' defense team successfully argued that he could not receive a fair and impartial trial in San Luis Obispo County.

Jury selection began on June 13 and concluded last week. The judge heard final motions on Friday.

The court is expected to resume with the presentation of evidence on Thursday, though it is unclear what time the court will resume on Thursday.