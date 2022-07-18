First day of Kristin Smart murder trial underway in Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif. – The Kristin Smart murder trial is officially underway in a Salinas courtroom – 26 years after the former Cal Poly student disappeared in May 1996.

Paul Flores is accused of killing Smart, who was a 19-year-old Cal Poly student at the time of her disappearance in May 1996, because he was reportedly the last one to see her alive after an off-campus party that spring. Paul's father, Ruben Flores, is charged as an accessory to the crime.

Two sets of opening statements will be heard on Monday, one for Paul and one for Ruben.

The trial began with Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O'Keefe guiding the jury through instructions for roughly 20 minutes. Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle was about to begin his opening statements when defense attorney Robert Sanger asked for a conference.

Following the recess, Peuvrelle for 90 minutes explained to the jury who will testify, and what statements they will make, along with evidence such as soil samples that tested positive for blood found at Ruben's home.

Deputy DA Chris Peuvrelle

Credit: Daniel Dreifuss/Monterey County Weekly Deputy DA Chris Peuvrelle

Credit: Daniel Dreifuss/Monterey County Weekly

He said all of the above will show the guilty that Paul is guilty of killing Smart.

"I expect you to find the defendant Paul Flores guilty of murdering Kristin Smart," Peuvrelle said.

News Channel 3-12 has a team in Salinas covering the first day of the trial.

Paul and his father were arrested 25 years after Smart's disappearance, in April 2021.

Defense Attorney Robert Sanger

Credit: Daniel Dreifuss/Monterey County Weekly Defense Attorney Robert Sanger

Credit: Daniel Dreifuss/Monterey County Weekly

Evidence hearings for the case first began in San Luis Obispo County in August 2021, but the case was moved to Monterey County in March after Flores' defense team successfully argued that he could not receive a fair and impartial trial in San Luis Obispo County.

Jury selection began on June 13 and concluded last week. The judge heard final motions on Friday.

Check back with News Channel 3-12 for updates on the first day of the trial.