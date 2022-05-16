Paso Robles signs letter of intent in support of Spaceport activities with Cal Poly and Stellar Explorations

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Support of Paso Robles' Spaceport designation is increasing, the City signed two letters of intent to partner for Spaceport activities with Cal Poly and Stellar Explorations.

City officials said that Paso Robles is in the process of seeking a "spaceport" designation for the municipal airport.

"The Spaceport concept in Paso Robles is in support of horizontal launches only, primarily to get CubeSats (small satellites) into earth’s orbit," said the city. "The development of the spaceport would be through a license from the Federal Aviation Administration, rather than any new construction or infrastructure."

On April 27th, the Paso Robles Air and Spaceport project was presented at the CubeSat Developers Workshop conference in collaboration with students and university staff from Cal Poly's DxHub.

According to city officials, President Armstrong of Cal Poly and Mayor Martin officially signed a Letter of Intent during the conference held at Cal Poly's Performing Arts Center.

In addition, the President of Stellar Explorations, Dr. Tomas Svitek, signed a Letter of Intent for future collaboration related to the spaceport project.