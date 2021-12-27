Rockslides prompt HWY 1 road closures in SLO County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Heavy rain along the coast caused rockslides on one of the most scenic sections of Highway 1.

The slides caused the highway to be closed from the Elephant Seal Parking Lot north of San Simeon to south of Ragged Point at the Monterey County line.

According to Caltrans, the main rockslide was located about two miles south of the county line in an area known as Polar Star.

Caltrans crews are assessing the damage and working to clean up the debris. The plans for cleanup could be delayed as another storm system makes its way to the Central Coast Monday afternoon.

Traffic control devices and signage are in place at both ends of the closure.

There is currently no timeline for when the roadway will reopen.

For continuing updates on the Highway 1 closure, visit the Caltrans District 5 website.