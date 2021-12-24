Cal Poly float team ready for Rose Parade

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cal Poly students are gearing up for the Rose Parade on New Year's Day.

They are busy assembling and decorating their float for the 133rd annual Rose Parade in Pasadena.

The undecorated float was delivered to Pasadena last week with a police escort. Over the next several days, the float team will reassemble and decorate the float to make sure it's TV-ready for the annual parade.

The theme for the float is bringing to life the Mother Goose "Hey Diddle Diddle" poem.

The float is 54-feet long, 16-feet wide, and a little over 20-feet tall.

It will weigh close to 40,000 pounds when completely decorated.

The float features several animated elements as well.

Three students from Cal Poly SLO will be inside the float during the parade to make sure it all goes smoothly. The annual Cal Poly float is a joint effort between the two Cal Poly campuses in San Luis Obispo and Pomona.

The televised parade gets underway at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan.1.