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Sexual Assault Reported Inside UCSB Campus Housing

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
New
today at 10:58 am
Published 11:43 am

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Over the weekend, students at UC Santa Barbara (UCSB) were alerted to a report of sexual assault that occurred Saturday night inside university housing.

According to a timely warning released by the university Sunday, on May 9th, around 11:00pm, UCSB police received a report of rape and strangulation that happened just an hour before. The warning says the suspect and survivor met earlier in the evening at a party in Isla Vista, and were otherwise unknown to each other.

No further information such as age, gender, and other suspect information was detailed.

The police department encourages anyone with information that might assist in the investigation to call  (805) 893-3446, or report crime information anonymously at www.police.ucsb.edu/report-crime.

The organization, CARE, provides free and confidential support to all UCSB students, staff, and faculty who have experienced sexual violence, including sexual assault, relationship violence, and stalking. A 24/7 confidential phone line is avaliable at (805) 893-4613.

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Alissa Orozco

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