Strict Rules Brings Isla Vista Halloween Activities & Challenges a Week Early

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) - The large scale Halloween events of the past have quieted down in recent years in the area filled with UC Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara City College students, but this year, Halloween activities could start a week earlier.

The community has worked hard on safe activities, alternatives to large events and a message to disruptive out-of-towners to stay out.

Halloween is next Friday. Many parties are scheduled this weekend – which could bring out an infusion of festive local residents, their friends and curious outsiders.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department and other organizations have been doing outreach to "Keep it Safe, Keep it Local."

The ordinances restricting live music and loud music to help control the atmosphere kick in over the Halloween weekend but they are not in place this weekend.

Alternative activities over the next week include a "Haunted Pumpkin Patch" in Anisq'Oyo' Park, as organized by the Isla Vista Recreation & Park District (IVRPD).

In recent years, these events have also included carnival games, silent discos, and family-friendly activities in an area, which has year-round residents and many families.

The arrest totals have dropped significantly in recent years.

The Sheriff's Department operating the Isla Vista Foot Patrol is collaborating with UCSB Police, the City of Goleta, the Isla Vista Community Services District, the Recreation and Parks Department,AMR, the County Fire Depaertment and student leaders to have safe streets and a quick response to needs.

