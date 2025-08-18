Trash, Weeds, and Car-Dwellers – Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara Express Locational Concerns

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A popular boys and girls club location is fighting blight in an area where members must walk to get to the club.

The Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara said it happens to be an area where dozens of people are known to live in their cars and RVs.

"This is all about the kids really, and when you have the junior high, the high school, the Boys and Girls Club – we also have Providence School, we also have the church, all within this area that is impacted, it truly has become a safety, a public health and safety issue for us," said Mark Alvarado.

He said he understands the need for a safe place for people to live in vehicles.

"Why here? Why is it such an impact here where there is such a high volume of kids? We should be able to recognize this and adjust whatever the laws are in order to help folks that need help getting off the streets, but also protect our kids and families," said Alvarado.

He is concerned about his staff members, too.

Josh Loza, 18, is the club's computer lab facilitator and takes Quarantina St. to work.

The area is located Councilmember Wendy Santamaria's district, meaning Loza would ask her to take the lead on fixing the problem.

"I would ask if it could be attended a little more, it doesn't look like it receives much attention, it seems very overshadowed, which is scary, considering that it is close to the club here the junior high and a public park, it just feels very unsafe, it is just a shady area with the people you see around here sometimes," said Loza.

Santamaria could not be reached in time to comment on this report, but Mayor Randy Rowse said by phone the city is aware of the issue.

Last year a meeting about the blight along Quarantino and De La Guerra led to a no dumping sign next to a trash can that is often overflowing.

When school starts Wednesday, club members will be walking from Santa Barbara Junior High to the Downtown Club after school.

They will walking by dozens of parked cars that rarely move, with the exception of street sweeping days.

Parents have shared their concerns with the club and some have trouble parking for their children's after school sports.

The club has worked hard to attract teens and tweens and to fix up its afternoon programs that include basketball, art, culinary, computer classes and reading, homework and teen rooms.

We will have more reaction to the issue tonight.

