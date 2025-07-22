Shooting kills minor in Santa Paula Tuesday afternoon

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – A minor died in Santa Paula after shots were fired at a residence at the 400 block of Sycamore Street, just after 12:30 p.m., according to the Santa Paula Police Department.

The 16-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to his upper body before police officers tried life-saving measures on the teenager, according to the SPPD.

Ventura County Fire Department firefighters then took the teen to a nearby hospital, where he unfortunately passed from his injuries, detailed the SPPD.

The investigation is ongoing and is being handled as a homicide where detectives think the wound could have been self-inflicted, according to the SPPD.

SPPD officers are also investigating how the minor could have accessed the loaded gun, and those with any information on the case are asked to contact the following number.