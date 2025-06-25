Fireworks prohibited this Independence Day for unincorporated areas of SLO county.

OCEANO, Calif. - Oceano is one of the Central Coast's communities that is unincorporated, meaning it resides outside of any city's jurisdiction, and thus falls under county regulations.

Oceano's fire protection has been handled by the Oceano Community Services District (OCSD) for the last fifteen years, paying Five Cities Fire Authority for coverage.

Up until last year, this relationship enabled city authorities to allow the use of safe and sane fireworks, but OCSD has had to divest from the community's fire protection due to an increase in expense.

As a result, Oceano now falls under unincorporated SLO county jurisdiction, joining the list with Cayucos, Nipomo, Avila Beach, Shandon, Creston, Santa Margarita, and others.

Under SLO County Code, Title 16, Chapter 16.1.060, Section 5609.1, even the use of safe and sane fireworks is reportable and enforceable.

The use of illegal fireworks has been and will continue to be aggressively stopped and penalized, now aided by the use of drones and similar technology.

Those wishing to watch fireworks this year will need to explore alternatives in neighboring cities, who will be offering a myriad of choices including authentic fireworks displays as well as drone shows.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

