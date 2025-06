Fireworks Sales and Regulations in Santa Maria

Below is a press release from the City of Santa Maria regarding Fireworks Sales and Reporting for the upcoming Independence Day holiday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – With the Fourth of July approaching, the City of Santa Maria encourages everyone to celebrate responsibly, and is again offering tools for residents to report illegal fireworks.

Sales of “Safe and Sane” fireworks begin at 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 28th, from 24 licensed booths to benefit nonprofit groups.

The 12-hour period on the Fourth of July from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. is the only time “Safe and Sane” fireworks may be used within the City Limits.

Santa Maria residents may report illegal fireworks using the City’s fireworks hotline of 925-0951 extension 3473 (FIRE).

Santa Maria residents may request the issuance of an administrative citation for the possession, manufacture, storing, selling, handling, or usage of illegal fireworks through the third-party administrative citation process. All witnesses are requested to submit documentary evidence in the form of photos and/or video of the alleged violation. See www.cityofsantamaria.org/fireworks.

Free “noise sensitive resident lives here” fireworks yard signs are available in English and in Spanish, at City Hall, 110 East Cook Street, for Santa Maria residents.

Anyone caught using any fireworks on other days will be subject to a $1,000 fine. In 2024, the City issued 63 citations at $1,000 apiece.

Department: City Manager’s Office

Contact Person: Mark van de Kamp, Public Information Manager

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0951 ext. 2372 or (805) 720-4038

E-mail Address: mvandekamp@cityofsantamaria.org